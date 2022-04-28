When is the release date for Modern Warfare 2? Answered

In a stream of quick announcements, Call of Duty has come forward and formally announced the arrival of Modern Warfare 2. Similar to the 2019 release of Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2 will be a reboot of the original game and a sequel to the 2019 release. Following the formal announcement, when is the release date for Modern Warfare 2?

Right now, no exact release date has been shared for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to come out. However, given the current buzz of speculation, we imagine the game will be making its way to storefronts sometime in late 2022, likely in October or November. This date could potentially push past 2022, and it would release in early 2023.

So far, only a logo has been revealed. No exact release date or schedule has been shared, but if Call of Duty follows the pattern they’ve been doing for the past few years, we’re confident in our estimated guess, but we recommend taking it with a grain of salt. Developers at Infinity Ward may want to take their time developing this game.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

There were multiple changes to the reboot of Modern Warfare, and we imagine we’ll be seeing many of those same modifications taking shape in Modern Warfare 2. At the end of Modern Warfare, we see Captain Price and CIA handler Kate Laswell sitting together to discuss an upcoming operation where they’d be working with General Shepherd. Then, Price pulls out three folders describing people he’d like to bring him: Sgt. Kyle Garrick (Gaz), John MacTavish (Soap), and Simon Riley (Ghost) are all characters who appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2 story.

No exact details have been shared, but keen fans have already taken notice of the Task Force 141 logo in the animated Modern Warfare 2 trailer. We’ll likely see a similar storyline to the original Modern Warfare 2 game, but there will be multiple changes and some new twists awaiting fans.