The arrival of Poppy Playtime’s Chapter 2: Fly in a Web was a surprise to many eager players waiting for the next chapter. The chapter shadow launched on May 5, nearly seven months after the first one. With Chapter 2 out of the way, we’re now playing the waiting game for Chapter 3. When is the release date for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

When is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

Given the timeline from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, we can expect another six months or so turnaround time from the development team, MOB Games. The only indication for this is how long it took for Chapter 2 to release, which was much more extensive and contained more gameplay mechanics than Chapter 1. Now that the team at MOB Games has had the chance to release a second part for the game, they may have a better on how to handle things. Hopefully, we can expect Chapter 3 to become a reality in six months.

If you’re eager to learn more information about any information regarding Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 while we wait, we recommend following MOB Games on Twitter. Here, the team regularly revealed information, teasers, and clues to what would happen in Chapter 2 to the lead of the game’s launch. We highly recommend giving them a follow and waiting for the development team to share additional information regarding Chapter 3.

For those who wrapped up Chapter 2, it looks like Chapter 3 is going to focus on Poppy who is now interested in keeping your character stuck at the Toy Factory. She had been by herself for so long, she doesn’t want to be alone any longer. Something may have happened to her while she was captured by Mommy Long Legs, but we’re not too sure. We’ll learn more closer to when Chapter 3 releases.