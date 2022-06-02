When is the release date for Resident Evil 8 on PSVR2? Answered

Sony announced that Resident Evil Village will be one of the launch games for the PSVR2, PlayStation’s upcoming virtual reality console. There is no official release date for the PSVR2 at the time of this writing, with current rumors and speculation suggesting the console releasing in either late 2022 or early 2023. Resident Evil Village will release alongside Horizon: Call of the Mountain for the PSVR2 when the console is released to the public.

The announcement was made during Sony’s June State of Play, showing first-person footage that was taken with the new PSVR2. The footage shows how players will interact with the world of Resident Evil Village, being able to run in the environment and reload guns. The PSVR2 makes going through Village a more immersive experience, making it seem as if players are in the same room as Lady Dimitrescu or the other enemies in the game.

Village wouldn’t be the first Resident Evil game released on VR. Both the original Resident Evil 4 and Resident VII were released on the first PlayStation VR. Resident Evil Village on the PSVR2 will not be the only upcoming Resident Evil game releasing soon, as Resident Evil 4 is set to have an upgraded remake coming to the PlayStation 5 in March 2023.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in the prestige Resident Evil horror franchise. The game is a direct continuation of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard with returning protagonist Ethan Winters. Winters is forced to travel to a strange village to save his kidnapped infant daughter, coming across new types of bio-engineered monsters and superhumans.

The PSVR2 is the successor to the PlayStation VR, with upgraded specs and new hardware. VR is part of Sony’s bigger push to branch out the PlayStation brand in different avenues. This includes PC gaming, streaming services, and expanding its IP in other media like scripted live-action.