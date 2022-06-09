When is the release date for Soul Hackers 2? Answered

Soul Hackers 2 is the latest entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series, which dates back to the Famicom era. Its announcement was met with some skepticism due to its more anime-inspired look, which distinguishes it from the original Soul Hackers art style. Regardless, it’s a good sign for the future of Atlus often overlooked franchise.

Whether you’re a Shin Megami Tensei veteran or have yet to dip your toes in, you might be wondering when you can get your hands on Soul Hackers 2.

Soul Hackers 2 release date

Soul Hackers 2 releases worldwide on August 26. The follow-up to 1997’s Shin Megami Tensei Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers will be playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch is the only modern platform that misses out on the latest installment in Atlus’ long-running turn-based, demon-collecting RPG series.