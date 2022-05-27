When is the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been revealed to be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and as the name implies, it will continue the story of Cal Kestis as he strives to stay one step ahead of the Empire’s deadly pursuit. But when will you be able to wield Cal’s lightsaber again?

During the game’s announcement at Star Wars Celebration 2022, Respawn and EA didn’t provide a concrete release date for the game, but the companies did state that the game would launch sometime in 2023. We’ll update this article as more information is released regarding the game’s release date/window.

The game was announced with a cinematic trailer featuring Cal and his trusty droid companion, BD-1. Similar to the previous game, things don’t appear to be going great for them, as they remain on the run from the Empire, which is seeking the annihilation of all Jedi. According to EA, the game is set five years following the end of Fallen Order — right around when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set — which could lend credence to a popular fan theory that Cal and Obi-Wan might eventually meet.

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

When the game launches, it will be available on on Xbox Series X/S, the PlayStation 5, and PC. Unlike Fallen Order, Survivor won’t be available on the PS4 or the Xbox One. This tracks with a prediction made by industry reporter Jeff Grubb, who — in early May — not only accurately leaked the name of the Fallen Order sequel, but also claimed it would both launch in 2023 and only be available on current-gen consoles.

Survivor is one of three known Star Wars projects in development at Respawn, which is also known for developing the Titanfall series and Apex Legends. In addition to the Fallen Order sequel, Respawn announced earlier this year that it would develop a new first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe, as well as a strategy game developed jointly with Bit Reactor.