When is the release date for State of Decay 3?

When State of Decay 3 was announced in 2020, many fans of the zombie survival series were ecstatic to see that Undead Labs were continuing forward with the series they are known for after Microsoft acquired them to be a part of the Xbox Game Studios team. However, since that reveal, we have seen updates for the second game be announced and released, but nothing on the third entry’s front. So, what is the release date for State of Decay 3?

Unfortunately, there is absolutely no indication of when State of Decay 3 is expected to release. We have seen nothing on the game since its reveal teaser in 2020, and back then, we didn’t even get a chance to see gameplay.

Adding on to the bad news is a Kotaku report stating that Undead Labs was dealing with an influx of sexism and other work abuse and that the studio did not plan on announcing the game in 2020 at all. Supposedly, the game has been undergoing a lot of issues in its pre-production stage, which seems to imply that they are nowhere near having the game ready. That being said, there is some optimism on the team that development has turned a corner, and things are looking brighter for the game’s future.

At this point, we would be shocked to see much of anything on State of Decay 3 in 2022, but if we do, hopefully the developers are being treated better, and things are running more smoothly.