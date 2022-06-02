When is the release date for Street Fighter 6?

The fighting game division within Capcom has struggled, but Street Fighter 6 may signify a comeback for the publisher in the space. A planned release window has been given for the highly anticipated fighting game.

When can you play Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 will be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) sometime in 2023. The news was announced during PlayStation’s live-streamed State of Play on June 2. The trailer that debuted the release window also showcased a new step for the franchise with an open-world element. We’ll be exploring Metro City, a town that’s been featured in the Final Fight series and had Mike Haggar as the mayor. A statue of him is showcased within the trailer.

“Experience a brand new era of Street Fighter with a system built for creativity, vibrant art direction, and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game genre,” said Capcom in a tweet shortly after the second trailer went live.

Confirmed characters from the second trailer

So far, we know of four characters that will be playable in Street Fighter 6. They include Ryu, Chun-Li, Jamie, and Luke. A young Asian girl with blue glasses and a yellow jacket was also shown, sparring against Chun-Li. Another pick that seems likely is Abigail. He was in Street Fighter V and his scrap metal shop is featured in the second trailer. Haggar’s statue is also spotted, leading to the idea that he might step into the arena for the first time in Street Fighter history.

There is a long time between now and 2023, so you’ll likely see some fan-favorite characters return in Street Fighter 6 like C. Viper, Dudley, and Sakura as we get closer to the game’s release. All we know is that Street Fighter 6 will be releasing on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) in 2023.