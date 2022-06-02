When is the release date for The Callisto Protocol? Answered

The Callisto Protocol may be a new IP, but the horror title has been highly anticipated due to it being developed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield and his new studio, Striking Distance. Even more intriguing, players will be thrown into the shoes of a man forced to fight his way through a monster-infested prison on Jupiter’s Callisto moon in the year 2320. Luckily, fans of third-person survival games won’t have to wait long to experience its terrifying world.

When will The Callisto Protocol release?

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to release on December 2 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Although it won’t be launching on last-gen consoles, PlayStation’s June State of Play event revealed a brief gameplay trailer that examines its frightening, yet stunning graphics on current-gen platforms. For instance, viewers can get a look at protagonist Jacob Bell walking through a dimly-lit portion of the prison tunnel before being attacked by a herd of its monsters, otherwise known as Biophages.

What to expect

So far, it isn’t clear how these Biophages came to be, but it is said these enemies were actually humans that later transformed into the vicious species. As for its combat, the upcoming title certainly takes inspiration from the Dead Space series. The trailer has shown players can gather and use everything from shotguns, pistols, and melee weapons to take out these mysterious beasts.

One element that may not be as mysterious is the voice behind this unlucky character. Jacob Bell will be played by Transformers star Josh Duhamel, appearing in what is now his third video game role. Previously, the actor appeared as William Pierson in 2017 shooter Call of Duty: WWII — a title also directed by Glen Schofield.