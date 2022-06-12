When is the release date for the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC?

For Forza Horizon 4, Microsoft and Playground Games released two unique DLC packages. Players were able to explore the world of Fortune Island, as well as explore the Lego universe in a brand new way. Forza Horizon 5 will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, as it too will also receive two DLC expansion packs. We may not know when the second DLC package for Forza Horizon 5 will be released, but we do have a date for the first one. And, it’s safe to say that the rumors and leaks regarding it were true.

At the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, Microsoft officially confirmed the leak that came out several days earlier on Steam, which featured a banner that displayed a Hot Wheels-themed advertisement. The first of two expansion packs in Forza Horizon 5 will feature a Hot Wheels DLC package.

This is not the first time that Forza Horizon has collaborated with Hot Wheels, regarding in-game content. Forza Horizon 3 had a Hot Wheels DLC expansion, as well. And in Forza Horizon 4, a Hot Wheels Legend Car Pack was released for the title.

At the end of the trailer, which showcased Hot Wheels tracks and ramps, to go along with cars from the historic toy racing franchise, Microsoft confirmed that the first expansion pack for Forza Horizon 5 will go live on July 19. This pack will go live on that date for Xbox consoles, as for the PC version.