When is the release date for the Pale Beyond?

The Pale Beyond is a narrative game that tasks the player with leading an expedition into a frozen wasteland on the high seas. It is the debut title for Bellular Studios and is being published by Fellow Traveller. Bellular is a very prominent Warcraft YouTuber that also hosts channels for other MMOs and gaming news. The studio recently held a livestream to show off the game and released a demo on Steam as well.

The game currently has no set release date but will launch at some point in 2022. Bellular has critiqued Blizzard heavily recently for releasing content before it is ready and essentially using the community as playtesters. For this reason, it is unlikely that Bellular Studios would want to commit to a set date before they believe the game is ready to launch.

People who enjoy narrative games should keep an eye on The Pale Beyond. The studio explains that choices matter and players must make hard decisions to keep their crew safe, fed, and warm. Failure to balance these can lower the happiness of the crew and even start a mutiny.

The game features a unique art style with hand-drawn characters and environments inspired by Victorian etchings and historic paintings. The demo shows off the different ways you can shape your character’s backstory and how it affects the many conversations you have during your expedition.

There is still a lot of time left to fulfill the 2022 release date, so hopefully, Bellular Studios will be able to show the community what they have learned over the years soon.