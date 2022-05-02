When is the release date of Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile is close to impact on the App Store and Google Play Store as the release draws near. The Mobile Design Director Jordan Patz has confirmed almost exactly when to expect it, and it may be sooner than you previously realized.

Apex Legends Mobile will be released worldwide sometime this month, according to Patz during a panel. This comes from Video Games Chronicle, in which a staff member of the company, was attending the event set up by EA and Respawn Entertainment.

“We’ve built this game from the ground up with mobile-first optimizations and mobile-exclusive content to make sure that the game feels like Apex while also fresh and new at the same time,” said Patz, according to the VGC report.

Thankfully, Apex Legends Mobile has supposedly the right team for the job. They’ve worked alongside Tencent’s Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, who have developed the highly successful PUBG Mobile, which eclipses the console and PC userbases of the original game. Those who might be fed up with the traditional modes of Apex Legends on PC and console might be happy to know that the mobile adaptation will have its own unique modes.

Some lucky few in Australia, New Zealand, and a few other select regions, who pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile, have been able to get a sneak peek of the action since February. However, now is the time that countries like the United States, Great Britain, and Canada can get into the famous FPS title on mobile. Once it’s up, prepare for our coverage on DoubleXP.