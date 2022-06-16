When is the release date of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII fans have a long journey ahead of them. The first part of the Final Fantasy VII remake launched in 2020, with unclear communication regarding how long it would take to see this re-imagining of the 1997 classic through to its conclusion.

Now that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been formally revealed, when can you play it?

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled to launch during Winter 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5. This means the continuation of the Final Fantasy VII remake saga will be only on current-gen platforms. As of the time of writing, a specific date has yet to be announced, but we will keep our guide updated accordingly.

While no other platforms have been revealed, it is highly likely that a PC version will launch at some point. After all, Final Fantasy VII Remake did come to the Epic Games Store a year and a half after the PlayStation 4 original. As of June 17, it will also be playable through Steam, including the Steam Deck.

More about Final Fantasy VII Remake

To get up to speed, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a direct continuation of the events that transpired within Final Fantasy VII Remake. With this remake, Square Enix took the broad strokes from the original, taking several liberties along the way.

It replaces the original’s turn-based active time battle system in favor of a more fast-paced real-time combat system. There is an optional classic mode, in which players wait for the active time battle meter to fill up, meanwhile actions such as movement and dodging are done automatically. However, this doesn’t really recreate the original’s combat.

More controversially, however, Final Fantasy VII Remake and its future parts don’t retell the original story beat for beat. Without spoiling anything, there are events which didn’t occur in the original game, spiraling into an entirely new direction for the narrative moving forward.