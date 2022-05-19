When is the release date of Genshin Impact update 2.8?

Hoyoverse recently tweeted out the release date for the long awaited patch 2.7, which comes out on May 31st. This patch brings the much anticipated new character Yelan, a Hydro Bow user, as well a host of new content and story missions. However, Hoyoverse also teased information about future patch updates beyond 2.7. If you’re wondering when future patches such as update 2.8 release for Genshin Impact, read on.

In their tweet, Hoyoverse mentioned that Update 2.7 is slated to launch May 31st, which lines up with datamined information for Yelan in the most recent beta build. However, they also mention patch 2.8 launching July 13th, allowing for a six week patch cycle for 2.7. While we don’t have any datamined information about the launch date for patch 2.8, this lines up with previous patch lengths. The reason for Patch 2.7 taking longer than usual is due to what Hoyoverse describes as “project progress” issues, however it probably also was affected by the recent COVID outbreak in their home city.

Patch 2.8 will feature the release of Kuki Shinobu, as well as potentially new costumes for Diluc and Fischl, a new Islands event, changes to Spiral Abyss, a hangout even for Heizou and a new story chapter for Kazuha according to datamined information. This information is subject to change at Hoyoverse’s discretion, but it’s looking like 2.8 is shaping up to be a big chapter of content.