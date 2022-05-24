When is the release date of Marvel Snap?

MCU fans who are not still haunted by the word “snap” have a new card game to look forward to in Marvel Snap. The new competitive card game is being developed by a number of high-profile ex-Blizzard devs currently on board with studio Second Dinner, and it banks on very fast and easy to pick up gameplay paired with the star power of iconic Marvel characters. If that sounds like your cup of competitive multiplayer tea, you may be wondering when the release date for Marvel Snap happens to be.

We have some good news and some bad on that front. The bad news is that a concrete release date for Marvel Snap has not been revealed yet, and all we have been given by publisher Nuverse is a very wide release window of 2022. We will update this guide when we have a set date to report.

The good news is that whenever the release date for Marvel Snap happens to be, players won’t have to wait too long to give the game a hands-on try, as it is already letting those interested sign up for a closed beta test coming soon. If you would like to sign up for the Marvel Snap closed beta, the sign-up process is straightforward and simple, although it is limited to Android users only for the time being. Marvel Snap will be available on iOS and PC as well at launch (and free-to-play across all three), though we are not sure whether these platforms will get their own beta playtests, too.

With all of that in mind, our personal prediction is that the game will hit certain markets or platforms fairly soon. The build of Marvel Snap shown in the reveal trailer appears to be finished, and it details a game that is so simplistic and narrow in its gameplay that it couldn’t conceivably warrant a long test period.