When is the release date of Rainbow Six Siege Y7S2 Operation Vector Glare?

Ubisoft has revealed that Rainbow Six Siege Y7S2 is called Operation Vector Glare. The season brings a lot of new content to the game, and fans are understandably excited to get their hands on it. However, with Rainbow Six Siege, it’s never as simple as a single release date. This guide explains when you can get your hands on Operation Vector Glare so you can start training to play as Sens in all of your matches.

When does Operation Vector Glare come to the Rainbow Six Siege public test server?

Operation Vector Glare will be live on the Rainbow Six Siege public test server from May 24. You can access the test server by switching the branch of Rainbow Six Siege that you’re playing within Ubisoft Connect. The new season will only be available for two weeks. After that, Operation Vector Glare will launch in full for all Rainbow Six Siege players, and you’ll be able to access everything it’s bringing to the game on all platforms.

When does Operation Vector Glare launch?

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Vector Glare will launch for all players on June 7. This is when the new season leaves the public test server and comes to the game proper, allowing anyone with the annual pass to pick up and play as Sens right away. If you don’t own the pass, then this will be when you can buy Sens from the in-game store with in-game or premium currency. All the other features that the new season adds, the team deathmatch map, shooting range, and more, are all free and part of the base game’s continued support for regular players.

There will likely be a maintenance period before Operation Vector Glare goes live. This can last a few hours and is usually performed across each platform in sequence. For example, PC will probably get the update first, followed by Xbox consoles, then PlayStation consoles. Keep an eye on the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account to get an alert for when the new season is live on your preferred platform.