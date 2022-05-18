When is the release date of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown?

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown was originally announced during the summer of 2020. The following year, a September 2021 release date was unveiled, with the game slated to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

With so little information trickling out since the initial reveal, you might be wondering if the game has been delayed.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release date

Test Drive Unlimited Solar crown is now scheduled to launch at some point during 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This guide will be updated as soon as the open world racing game receives a concrete release date.

On May 18, 2022, the publisher announced the decision to cancel the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. As the delay offered the opportunity to further optimize the title, getting in a more intensive beta testing phase, something had to give. In order to make the most efficient use of modern consoles, while ensuring the highest quality possible, the last-gen consoles were dropped.

True to the Test Drive name, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown takes place in a large open world map taken from the real world. In this case, players should expect a 1:1 scale replica of Hong Kong Island, a densely populated island in the southern part of Hong Kong.

This setting is being used as the canvas for its fusion between simulated racing and relaxation. While there are different race types and opportunities to interact with other players, one portion of the Test Drive experience simply revolves around driving for no other purpose than to soak in the scenery.

With that said, Test Drive Unlimited does feature a core story mode that involves a clan war between the Streets and the Snaps. Each clan offers its own set of missions, with players attempting to take control of Hong Kong Island in different ways depending on which faction they choose to align with. Each side also has a distinct headquarters, with design that reflects the style of the Streets and the Snaps.