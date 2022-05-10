When is the release date of the Top Gun: Maverick experience in Microsoft Flight Simulator?

The highly anticipated expansion to Microsoft Flight Simulator based on the film Top Gun: Maverick will be taking off soon. Here’s when to expect its release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The free expansion based on the upcoming movie will be released on May 25 for Microsoft Flight Simulator players. You’ll soon be able to take to the skies as Maverick and the gang in these high-speed military jets.

As the DLC is slated to release with the release of the Top Gun: Maverick flick, the expansion was delayed until this day as the movie throttled past its original 2021 theatrical date. The film will now release two days after the Top Gun: Maverick experience flies into orbit on Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Not much is known about the incoming update, but we expect you’ll be able to fly in multiple aircraft based on the franchise. We don’t know if you’ll be able to use the ship’s weapons, but as Microsoft Flight Simulator hosts quite a tranquil world, we expect that won’t be the case.

If you have a phone for gaming and don’t use consoles or PC, you can play Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox’s cloud streaming app with Xbox Game Pass. If you decide to try it out, we’d recommend getting a Bluetooth-enabled controller first.