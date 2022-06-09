When is the release date of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a beat ’em up from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu, who previously brawled out with Streets of Rage 4. The new game takes cues from the original TMNT arcade titles while putting its own spin on things. If that sounds good to you, then you’ll probably want to know when TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is coming out.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge release date & platforms

Shredder’s Revenge has finally locked in its release date: Thursday, June 16. It’s headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and yes, it is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility.

For those who want to actually keep the beat ’em up on their shelf, there’s extra good news: the game will be getting a physical release. Limited Run Games will offer physical copies for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of Shredder’s Revenge. In addition to the game itself, the package includes a reversible cover, sprite stickers, and an art booklet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge playable characters

So you know when the game is coming, but what about who you can actually play as when it arrives? The cast is probably pretty obvious, but it’s still good to know. The four core turtles — Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo — are no-brainers. Their reporter pal April O’Neil was announced from the beginning. Also included in the roster are sports-gear vigilante Casey Jones and the turtles’ sensei Master Splinter. Even better, you’ll hear their original 80s voice actors while playing.

You won’t have to be too choosy about who you want on-screen either. Shredder’s Revenge supports co-op with up to six players, so you can have almost the entire roster in at once.