When is the release date of Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy is a mobile MMO that’s seen a lot of success with its release in China. Now, developer Hotta Studios plans to bring the game to western territories, capitalizing on its winning formula that seems to resonate so well with fans of the genre. This guide explains when the game will release.

When is Tower of Fantasy’s full public release in the west?

Image via Hotta Studios

Tower of Fantasy is readily available in China but not anywhere else. At the time of writing, there’s no confirmed western release date for the game. The only thing Hotta Studios has said is that the game will release at some point in 2022. The closest the game has come to a western release is a closed beta in which a select number of players were given a chance to play early and help the developer gauge interest and server load.

Based on our time with Tower of Fantasy’s closed beta, it seems as though the game is almost entirely translated. There are a few bugs here and there, and most characters don’t have voice actors, but this is expected in a game that’s essentially being ported from a Chinese version to multiple versions for western regions.