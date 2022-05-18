When is the release date of WRC Generations?

WRC Generations will be accelerating into digital and physical stores later this year, but when exactly will the race begin? The publisher Nacon has announced its release date and the comprehensive lineup of platforms WRC Generations will drift its way to.

When can you start playing WRC Generations?

Nacon has announced that WRC Generations will be making its debut on October 13 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch.

The game will be comprehensive at launch as it includes 13 rallies from the 2022 season, 165 special stages, 49 teams, and 750km of tracks within 22 different countries around the world. There’s a new Swedish route as well that is completely covered in snow and will test your rally skills in extreme environments.

In addition, WRC Generations has prior cars from previous titles like WRC 9 and WRC 10 with “no fewer than 37 legendary cars,” according to the initial press release.

WRC Generations is also bringing hybrid cars for the first time in the series. “The potent blend of electric power and combustion engines gives players the opportunity to experience brand-new driving sensations, both in terms of physics and through a completely overhauled sound design,” said publisher Nacon.

Every mode in WRC Generations

WRC Generations will include multiple modes, so you can drive how you’d like in this car simulation title.