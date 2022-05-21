When is Yun Jin’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

Every character in Genshin Impact has a special birthday that’s celebrated in-game, allowing players to feel the festivities for their favorite characters. When a birthday comes around in the game, each character writes the player a meaningful birthday letter and drops off a bunch of gifts for the player to use in-game, typically some ascension materials and food items. It’s a fun way to celebrate a year that’s passed by for all your favorite characters.

Yun Jin’s birthday is on May 21, and like all the other characters in the game, you’ll be greeted with a birthday letter and some of his trademark items on this date. To celebrate Yun Jin’s birthday, you’ll receive 1 Cloud-Shrouded Jade, 5 Grilled Tiger Fish, and 2 Pop’s Teas. Pop’s Teas are food items that restore 14% Max HP to the selected character and regenerate 350 HP every 5s for 30s. Grilled Tiger Fish is a food item that restores 9% of Max HP and an additional 1,000 HP to the selected character. Cloud-Shrouded Jade is a food item that decreases all-party members’ sprinting stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s.

Yun Jin’s birthday letter

After today’s performance, I can’t help but feel the emptiness in my heart and the desire to meet friends. If you are free, let’s meet later at Chihu Rock. I’ll show you around the night bazaar and we can try some midnight snacks. How does that sound?

When it comes to midnight snacks, the barbecue and drinks combo will be absolutely satisfying. They’re not the healthiest things to eat, but since it’s my birthday, the elders in the troupe will cut me some slack tonight. Indulging like this once a year makes me happy.

This time, I would also like to invite you to try a local delicacy of Liyue: Pop’s Tea! You don’t have to down it in one gulp if you find it too strong and bitter. Just think of it as a new experience.

See you then.