The first chapter for Poppy Playtime came out on October 12, 2021. The indie game by MOB Games was a massive hit, and streamers swarmed this horror game, showing it off to their viewers, and many more players followed. The game challenges players to endure inside an abandoned toy factory to avoid the killer toys hunting down. The first chapter came out first, with more on the way. When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 release?

Chapter 2 will be called Fly in a Web. Previously, it was speculated the second chapter would arrive sometime in March 2022, but that is not the case. Unfortunately, March 2022 came and went, but the development team, MOB Games, has shared two update videos regarding Chapter 2.

The first video shows off the actual gameplay for Chapter 2. In it, we have our first glimpse of Mommy Long Legs, the upcoming featured toy for Chapter 2. She’ll likely be the primary toy you’ll have to deal with while exploring the next section of the toy factory.

The other video shows an old commercial for the toy Mommy Long Legs. Although the video is over a minute long, it does not show any upcoming footage or gameplay. Instead, the commercial is the primary focus.

The second video was released at the start of April, and Chapter 2 is only available for your wishlist. Unfortunately, both videos have not provided an update on the release date for Chapter 2: Fly in a Web, but in the meantime, MOB Games has been sharing multiple images on their Twitter page regarding a particular train area of the toy factory, potentially leading up to a release date reveal.

While you wait for Chapter 2: Fly in a Web to release, you can grab Chapter 1 on Steam.