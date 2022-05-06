When will Satisfactory Update 6 come out?

Satisfactory is a first-person factory game in which you build an ever-increasingly efficient combination of machines to help you reach your goals, automate annoying processes, and even defend yourself from pesky enemies either by yourself or with friends. The game is in early access, constantly being worked on and updated. This guide explains what to expect in Satisfactory Update 6 and when it will be released.

What is the release date for Satisfactory Update 6?

Screenshot via Coffee Stain Studios’ YouTube channel

Satisfactory Update 6 launches in early June 2022. At the time of writing, developer Coffee Stain Studios hasn’t confirmed an exact date. However, we know to expect it within the first half of the month, though this could shift to the end of the month depending on how much work is needed.

What does Satisfactory Update 6 add to the game?

Coffee Stain Studios calls Satisfactoy Update 6 the exploration update, though that’s a working title. As you can tell, it focuses on the exploration portion of the game, the time you spend exploring the world, encountering creatures, and finding ways to pass the time while you play. Breaking each aspect down, you can really see where the update seeks to improve the overall experience.

Environmental changes

The biggest visual change in Satisfactory Update 6 comes with an update to a large portion of the northern coast. Usually, this area is barren, but it’s been revamped into The Spire Coast, a sprawling swamp that leads down to the sea, covered in strange plants and creatures, each of which has its own distinct behaviors. In addition, the lighting has been altered to enhance this area, and there’s even the possibility of rain.

New equipment

Combat has been overhauled with some new equipment to help you deal with the strange new creatures you may encounter. Most of the changes affect combat, but there are also exploration tools that will make it easier to move through every biome on the planet.

General improvements

The Radar Tower has been given an overhaul, and that also applies to the in-game map. This will make it easier to explore the world and track where you’ve been, as well as what you’ve built. This is on top of a glut of general fixes to bugs that players have found since the last update. Finally, there’s in-game overclocking. Currently, you use more power than multiple machines if you overclock just one but save a lot more than half the power if you underclock it. This is being changed so that overclocking uses twice as much energy as a single machine, but underclocking uses more than half, debuffing underclocking but encouraging overclocking through a powerful buff.

This is the most significant change that’s been revealed so far and shows how the developer is keen to speed up the early game and make the endgame more rewarding by forcing players to make better choices and be more efficient.