When will the Omega: Beyond the Rift side quest story be available in Final Fantasy XIV? Answered

The Omega storyline in Final Fantasy XIV’s Stormblood expansion turned out to be a very compelling and interesting tale to experience while going through the expansion’s raid content. The narrative actually wrapped up quite nicely at the end of Stormblood, and so it came as a surprise when game director Naoki Yoshida announced that it would continue in Patch 6.1. Players will be happy to know that Omega: Beyond the Rift is finally available with Patch 6.15 on June 7.

Omega: Beyond the Rift’s Story

We can be sure that the Warrior of Light will reunite with the loveable Alpha and his faithful miniature Omega companion for this story. When the original narrative ended, Alpha and mini-Omega set off to explore the world as a representative of Cid’s Garlond Ironworks.

The official description for the new story states that “a mysterious transmission lifted from the flight logs of the Ragnarok launches an unexpected journey of discovery. A tale once thought ended was only just beginning.” Seeing as how the Ragnarok resides in Ultima Thule where the remnants of Omega’s homeworld remains, this story will likely take us back to the final zone of Endwalker.

Omega: Beyond the Rift available with Patch 6.15

This is one of the first times that a raid storyline from the past has been given additional story in a new expansion. The events of previous raids have always had additional story beats throughout the main scenario, such as with The Binding Coils of Bahamut or the Crystal Tower, but the story must have somewhere exciting to go if content development is being spent on it.

Patch 6.15 also brings with it additional side stories for Hildibrand and Tataru’s Grand Endeavor. Players can also spend time with the Arkasodara tribe for new daily quests, and the Custom Delivery NPC Ameliance Leveilleur for crafting rewards.