Niantic has officially announced their Mega Update for Pokémon Go. In the update, you’ll have the chance for your Pokémon to receive additional rewards for Mega Evolving, there will be a cooldown period for this, and Mega Raids will be easier. These updates are set to release to smaller regions at first before arriving worldwide. When will the Pokémon Go Mega Update release?

We do not have a set timeline for when the Mega Update will release. The only detail given during the Pokémon Go Developer Diary for the Mega Update said it would be releasing in the future. How far in the future, we do not know, but it likely won’t be too far away. When it does release, players in the Australia and New Zealand regions will probably notice it first. This is because their Pokémon who have Mega Evolved before no longer require Mega Candy if they want to do it again.

The Mega Update should be a user-friendly patch to the game, allowing more players to use their Mega Pokémon in raids. The cooldown timer for a Mega Evolved Pokémon will also mean that if you’ve done this once for a Pokéon, you can reap more rewards for doing it after they’re done resting. You can play your Mega Evolutions to go alongside specific events, such as any weekly ones, or for a Community Day.

For now, with no precise release date, we’ll have to wait for the rollout to happen worldwide. The process will make it easier for casual players to go out of their way to Mega Evolve Pokémon, making them a more common sight in the mobile game.