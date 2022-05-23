Where and how to use Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has tons of endgame content for players starting when you hit level 50, and one of these is the illustrious Abyss Dungeon feature. Abyss Dungeons are long dungeons that feature powerful bosses, requiring communication and coordination with other players to clear. For your efforts, the Abyss Dungeon bosses often drop valuable loot. One such piece of loot is the Elemental’s Fury item.

Elemental’s Fury items are a special currency that can be spent at a vendor to get powerful accessories and other great rewards. These Abyss-specific items are used to purchase accessories for players at Item Level 460 and are considered Tier 1 items in the game. It’s a good idea to use these items and powerful accessories as you level up in the game, making the process of running Abyss Dungeons easier.

Where to get Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark

You can get the Elemental’s Fury items at the following Abyss Dungeons in the game: Hall of the Twisted Warlord and Hildebrant Palace. These Abyss Dungeons are clearable at Item Level 460 and above and will drop a substantial amount of Elemental’s Fury. To get to these Abyss Dungeons, head to the Abyss Dungeon instance located on every major continent.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For reference, here is the Abyss Dungeon location on North Vern:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Where to use Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark

You can use Elemental’s Fury at a vendor located at the hub of every major continent. This vendor is known as the “Abyss Trade” vendor and allows you to trade in these Abyss Items for a multitude of accessories and ability stones. Note: You’ll be frequenting this vendor a lot during your time in Lost Ark, as there are different Abyss Items to collect in the game. Make note of this location for future Lost Ark Abyss Items as well.

Here is the location of the Abyss Trade vendor in North Vern, for reference. The Abyss Trade vendor will have the same icon in every major continent:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are the rewards you can get using the Elemental’s Fury items:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

That’s all you need to know about where and how to use Elemental’s Fury in Lost Ark. These accessories are the best you can get for Tier 1 content, so be sure to use them as you get them. There’s no real point in saving Elemental’s Fury either, so you should redeem them to make your Tier 1 content go smoother.