Where are Minecraft screenshots saved on PC? Answered

While Minecraft does not have a dedicated camera mode, there are various ways to get great shots to look back on. If you have spent a lot of time on a structure or other creation, you can take a quick snapshot to look back on at any time. Viewing your screenshots on consoles or mobile is straightforward since they all go to the same location. That being said, PC users will have to do a little more digging to find it. Here is where you can find and view your Minecraft screenshots on your PC.

Where to find Minecraft screenshots on PC?

Java

If you are playing the Java Edition on PC, the screenshot function is used with F2 by default. When you press it, the game will confirm the action and let you know the file’s name it will be saved under. To find it, open File Explorer and type %appdata%\.minecraft\screenshots into the address bar. This will take you directly to the location the game stores its screenshots. You can move or share them wherever you want from this location.

Windows

On the Windows version of Minecraft, you can take a screenshot by pressing the Windows key and G to open the Xbox bar. You can then select the camera icon that will open Capture settings. Here, you can take a screenshot or capture your gameplay. The default save location of your screenshots through this method is C:\Users\<username>\Videos\Captures.

Additionally, you can also take a screenshot by pressing the Print Screen key. However, this method will take an overall screenshot of everything on your screen, not just your Minecraft session. If you play in Windowed mode, your screenshot will be smaller than the previous version without editing it. You can find it in the Screenshots folder located within Pictures.