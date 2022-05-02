Where are the Gold Bullion vendors in Fallout 76

Gold Bullion is an important currency for you to have in Fallout 76. You can only receive a specific amount of it per week by playing the game, and there are multiple ways to earn it, so long as you can keep up with its routine. When you have enough Gold Bullion, you’ll want to bring it to vendors willing to exchange it for rare items. In this guide, we’re going to cover where to find the Gold Bullion vendors in Fallout 76.

All Gold Bullion vendor locations

There are four Gold Bullion vendors you can visit to turn in this currency to receive various rewards.

The first is at the Crater, found on the north side of the map. It’s to the west of Prickett’s Fort. You need to speak to Mortimer, who is in the Crater Core building that leads underground.

The second is at the Foundation, found in the south part of the map. It’s at the Spruce Knob Campground. You need to speak to Samuel, who is at the sign showing where you need to go to find the Underground HQ Main Elevator and the Guest Rooms.

The third is at Vault 79, found on the northeast side of the map. It’s to the east of Bailey Family Cabin. You need to speak to Regs, who is underground, to the left of where you walk into the vault, and he’s standing next to Slick.

The fourth Gold Bullion vendor is named Minerva. She has a chance to appear at The Crater, Foundation, or Fort Atlas. She appears during two event intervals, Minerva’s Emporium and Minerva’s Big Sale. The Minerva’s Emporium event happens from Monday to Wednesday, and Minerva’s Big Sale, with exclusive discounts, appears from Thursday to Monday. Minerva’s inventory rotates each time she travels.

Each one is associated with the faction in its respective area. The more faction reputation you have with the members of that area, the more items you can purchase from the Gold Bullion vendor. Faction reputation is crucial for attempting to obtain the higher-tier items from any vendors, so make sure not to slack on any quests to increase your relationship with them continually.

It takes quite a bit of time to purchase many of the times from these vendors. You need to work through the daily quests for the factions, participate in public events, and earn enough caps each week to speak to Smiley about his Gold Bullion. He only has 300 ingots for you each week. You need to wait for the next reset before purchasing another 300.