Where to buy potions in Lost Ark

Potions in Lost Ark are an important commodity, being one of the only reliable sources of HP regeneration in the game. Potions are a near necessity in harder content, such as Abyss Raids and Legion Raids, as one mistake can cost your team a run. You want to stock up on as many potions as possible before you prepare a difficult dungeon or raid, as a lot of the content does not allow players to respawn.

Note: There are different types of potions in the game, and you can’t bring certain potions into some content. Generally, potions with a “Normal” rarity can only be brought into story content, Chaos Dungeons, Chaos Gates, and other overworld content. These potions cannot be used in content such as Abyss Dungeons, Abyss Raids, Legion Raids, and Guardian Raids.

You’ll have to bring potions with a rarity of “Uncommon” and above. These potions are what you’ll need for the bulk of the game, but unfortunately, they are not purchasable easily through the Potion Merchant found in most towns. There’s a surprising amount to digest when it comes to potions in Lost Ark, and this guide will go over everything you need to know.

Potion Merchant

The Potion Merchant only sells potions of Normal rarity, meaning you will heal over time instead of receiving one big burst of health. These potions cannot be brought into Raid content, but you should still consider buying these potions to bring with you into Chaos Dungeons or Chaos Gates, which both can deal a substantial amount of damage to your character.

You can find this merchant on every major continent, marked with a “Potion” icon. Here is the location of the Potion Merchant in North Vern:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Market

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can buy the potions of higher rarity — the ones usable in Raids — through the Market with Gold. Gold is a precious currency compared to Silver, usable to upgrade your gear, purchase accessories and Ability Stones, and to convert into Crystals. Therefore, it’s not always desirable to use Gold for potions. Sometimes though, when the going gets tough, that’s what you have to do.

Head to the market by pressing “P” on your keyboard, and finding the market under the Pet Function tab. You can find Potions under the “Combat Item” and “Battle Item – Recovery” tab.

Lost Ark Shop

The Lost Ark shop is another way to purchase potions. This time, unlike Gold which you can get for free, Crystals are somewhat of a paid commodity. You can convert Gold into Crystal, so the Lost Ark shop might be the more cost-effective option.

The Lost Ark shop sells Healing Item Battle Chests in Mari’s Secret Shop for a mere 25 Crystals. That price is pretty good, and you always get five chests per purchase. That means you can get up to 50 Major HP Potions or 15 Elemental HP Potions. This is pretty good value, so consider buying your potions through here instead.

Note: While it sounds like it’s difficult to get potions without paying some sort of precious resource for them, Lost Ark often gives away these potions for free. You can log in during the weekend to participate in Fever Time, which is a bonus login reward that almost always gives away Healing Battle Item Chests. Daily logins may occasionally give them as a reward as well.

That’s all you need to know about where to purchase potions in Lost Ark. Stay healthy as you tackle some of the most challenging content out there.