Where to collect different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 bears dozens of weapons, but earning anything of high value won’t be something you accomplish every game. To make matters even more complicated, one of the game’s Prowler quests tasks players to collect three different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match to unlock the Slash and Smash Built-in Emote. Thankfully, there are a few methods that help complete this challenge in minutes.

Defeat Gunnar at Command Cavern and use the keycard

The best way of collecting three Epic or higher weapons is by defeating Gunnar inside of Command Cavern and picking up his keycard to open a nearby vault. The boss does have 1,200 total health, so be sure to have plenty of weapons and ammo on hand. Once he’s defeated, you should certainly grab his Mythic Submachine Gun to begin your collection of high rarities. The game will then direct you toward the vault inside the IO headquarters which is famously known to hold a bevy of Epic weapons.

Take your chances at Titled Towers

If you’re not up for a boss fight, your best chances of looting for overpowered weapons is at Tilted Towers — but you shouldn’t start raiding its building. Instead, we recommend opening up the IO Chests on the lower levels of its IO Airship. The chests lend higher chances of securing Epic loot and there are a handful to find here. Additionally, you can also discover another IO Chest near Tomatohead. The NPC is always walking on the third floor of the apartment building next to Titled’s soccer field.

Save Gold to spend big at The Joneses

One last method that is worth trying is raiding the buildings in The Joneses and purchasing weapons from its NPCs. You should begin by buying The Dub from Jonesy The First at the center of the POI for 600 Gold. You’ll then want to track down Brainiac, who typically walks to west of The Joneses, and buy his Nighthawk pistol. Once that’s done, simply loot The Joneses’ cabins until one last Epic or higher weapon is found.

