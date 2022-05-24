Where to collect Doomsday Control Keys from high security IO locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is now onto its tenth week of Resistance quests and to say the drama on the island is heating up is certainly an understatement. With the evil IO Forces constructing a doomsday device, players will now have to lead the Resistance on the mission of stealing keycards to control and stop the deadly weapon. These keycards are set in different locations on the map, but are close enough that it should take just one match to find them both. Here’s where you can collect the keycards to stop the Imagined Order.

As explained by Jonesy, these keycards are placed in hidden locations within highly guarded IO-controlled territories. Thus, you can expect them to be in The Fortress and The Collider. The first keycard can be found south of The Fortress’s mobile drill and sits next to a round campfire at Happy Camper (as marked below). Meanwhile, the other can be a much tougher find as it in the bottom-right corner of The Collider. You can discover this card on the left side of the location’s lone bridge tucked behind a boulder.

Those having trouble taking out any of the IO Guards near these keycards should look to pick up the new Rail Gun. The weapon will only be around for a limited-time, but has the potential to do over 180 damage with a well-placed shot. It even has a few challenges of its own that also grant XP. Similar to previous weeks, you can complete this Resistance Quest for a reward of 23,000 XP. Upon completing it, you will then be tasked with setting up yet another Device Uplink near Command Cavern, a challenge that also nets you thousands of XP.