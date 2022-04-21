Where to collect Omni Chips at Launchpad in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Week 5 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 delivering new Omni Chip collect-a-thons, players will now have to journey to three additional locations for the collectible. This includes the little-known Launchpad landmark, with it bearing three more chips for you to find. Here’s where you can discover this landmark and pick up its own set of Omni Chips.

Although you won’t find it listed on the map, Launchpad is actually an island east of Sanctuary and is the only one to feature outpost buildings. There may just be three chips at this location, but there are also more to be found at Shifty Shafts and Rocky Reels. To get you started, below you’ll find all chip locations at the small island.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Omni Chip #1 : On the left side of the island, you can run into this Omni Chip at the launchpad that is separates from all the others, set underneath trees and light poles.

: On the left side of the island, you can run into this Omni Chip at the launchpad that is separates from all the others, set underneath trees and light poles. Omni Chip #2 : The second is located on the north side of the island, underneath the bridge that connects two outpost buildings.

: The second is located on the north side of the island, underneath the bridge that connects two outpost buildings. Omni Chip #3: The final chip is on the east end, floating above the roof of the two-story building.

