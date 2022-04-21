Where to collect Omni Chips at Rocky Reels in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are even more Omni Sword upgrades to unlock in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5, as three more Omni Chip challenges have gone live. In result, players can now discover more pieces of the collectible at Shifty Shafts, Launchpad, and Rocky Reels. The Omni Chips in Rocky Reels may be the most challenging to run into, with each hiding out of plain sight.

Like past locations, there are only three Omni Chips inside of Rocky Reels, all being fairly spread out from each other. Once these are picked up, you can then head to the Battle Pass tab to spend them on Omni Sword blades, colors, sounds, and even guards. Here are all of the Omni Chips you can currently discover at the desert location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Omni Chip #1 : The first chip is near the Rocky Reels front entrance sign, on the first floor of the arcade building.

: The first chip is near the Rocky Reels front entrance sign, on the first floor of the arcade building. Omni Chip #2 : Close to the first chip, the next is on the roof of the narrow tower on the west side of Rocky Reels.

: Close to the first chip, the next is on the roof of the narrow tower on the west side of Rocky Reels. Omni Chip #3: Lastly, you’ll want to head to the concession stand at the top-right corner of the location. The final Omni Chip is sitting outside its front window.

