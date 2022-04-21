Where to collect Omni Chips at Shifty Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Another new week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 means more Omni Chips and Omni Sword upgrades for you to obtain. This new set of challenges includes one that takes place inside of Shifty Shafts and its chips are certainly not easy to discover. Here’s where you can find them in the POI and what you should expect.

Similar to previous weeks, there are only three Omni Chips within Shifty Shafts, but they aren’t the only new chips placed on the map. Thanks to the Week 5 update, you can now also discover them at Launchpad and Rocky Reels. This means you should collect just enough chips to purchase any Omni Sword upgrade in the Battle Pass tab. You can find all Omni Chip locations at Shifty Shafts marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP