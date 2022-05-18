Where to collect the Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There’s really no cosmetic pack in Fortnite as fruitful as the Omega Knight Quest Pack. Not only does it reward the character’s skin and his dedicated cosmetics, but it also offers more than two dozen Level Up Tokens. That said, some of these tokens can be frustrating to find, especially one in Week 3 that is east of Greasy Grove. These directions aren’t exactly helpful to say the least, so here’s where you can spot this token and unlock the pack’s latest cosmetics.

Rather than searching in the fields to the right of Greasy Grove, you’ll want to head to the river between it and Rocky Reels. The river is home to a bridge that connects the two locations and the Level Up Token won’t be too far by. Once there, go underneath the bridge to find the token floating in the center of the water below. You may need to build your way across the river, as its strong tide can pull you in a different direction. It’s also worth mentioning there’s several locations nearby to find valuable loot. For one, the Butter Burn landmark can be found to the southeast and almost always holds high rarity weapons.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Keep in mind, these Level Up Tokens do more than just what’s advertised. Once you’ve collected one, you will go up a level all while keeping your XP progress bar in place. Those looking to collect all of the tokens from the first three weeks can expect to be rewarded the golden styles for the Knight’s Torment Back Bling and Harvesting Tool. Better yet, Week 4’s challenges are expected to arrive on May 25 and will grant you Omega Knight’s own golden style once you have all 28 Level Up Tokens. These challenges are set to expire at the end of season, so be sure to get your money’s worth before Season 3 begins on June 4.

