Where to collect the Level Up Token east of Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 coming to an end very shortly, there’s certainly no better time to level up the Battle Pass to nab Doctor Strange and its bonus rewards. Players with the Omega Knight Quest Pack surely have a major advantage, as another week of Level Up Tokens hunt has arrived. This third week of quests won’t come as easy as others with some of the tokens being planted in wider areas of the map. This includes one that is only revealed to be east of Synapse Station. Here’s where you can collect this tiny token to instantly progress through the Battle Pass.

Players should begin their search for the Level Up Token by dropping in-between Synapse Station and Chonker’s Speedway. It’s here there is a long road that leads to one of the game’s biggest ponds (as marked below). You can find the token in the center of this pond directly across from its docks and wooden shack. Those concerned they might run into enemies here can also head to the Drifty Dunes landmark just meters north of the pond to discover several chests and ground loot.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The newest week of Level Up Token quests also brings along more rewards. Players who discover 21 Level Up Tokens for this season will now be able to unlock the golden styles for the Knight’s Torment Back Bling and Harvesting Tools — both cosmetics in the Omega Knight set. Speaking of, the golden style for the Omega Knight skin is expected to become available on May 25 and can be unlocked by collecting every token from the quest pack.

Related: Where to collect the Level Up Token east of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2