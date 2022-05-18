Where to collect the Level Up Token east of The Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although it seems like yesterday Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 had just started, its final moments are somehow almost upon us. It may be overwhelming for those trying to progress through the Battle Pass, but the latest week of Level Up Token challenges should certainly help boost you in no time. Players can expect these hunts to be tougher this time around, especially with the token set east of The Daily Bugle. This area is undoubtedly vast, though this guide will cover how you can reach its concealed location in no time.

Despite its description, you’ll want to begin this challenge by heading in-between The Temple and Seven Outpost III landmarks. These are located northeast of The Daily Bugle, essentially in the top-right corner of the map. Once there, head to the center of the road that separates the two locations — but you won’t find the token on it. Instead, the token is floating meters above the road on a zipline. So, you should simply ride the zipline starting on the side of the road until it brings you to the item.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like the weeks before it, this third week of challenges also has some goodies to reward. Those who collect all of its seven Tokens — along with those from Week 1 and 2 — will obtain the golden styles for the Knight’s Torment Back Bling and Harvesting Tool. Sadly, this style won’t match Omega Knight’s black armor like the default styles do, but those who complete all challenges in the upcoming Week 4 quests will earn the golden style for Omega Knight, himself. This will need to be done as soon as possible, as the quests will be expiring at the end of the season on June 3.

