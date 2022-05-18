Where to collect the Level Up Token northwest of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Those aspiring to earn some glorious rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Omega Knight Quest Pack should certainly look to jump into its Week 3 quests. This batch of challenges brings seven more Level Up Tokens to find throughout the map as well as two free cosmetics. Of course, it will take some work to earn these, and this certainly rings true for the token that is northwest of Titled Towers. Although this item can take multiple matches to finally grab, here’s where you should head to collect it in just seconds.

The lands northwest of Tilted Towers are far and wide, but you’ll want to start hunting down the Level Up Token by going near The Fortress. Once there, head southwest until you’re met by a large dirt mound in the center of the road. Those having trouble finding it can simply follow the dirt path west of The Fortress’s mobile drill. The token should then be spotted floating at the center of the mound. Additionally, if you’re looking for any nearby loot, it is worth checking out the log cabin east of token’s location. The home holds two floors of loot and is bound to lend you at least one valuable weapon.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Those able to find all of Week 3’s Level Up Tokens — along with the tokens from previous weeks — will be gifted the golden styles for the Knight’s Torment Back Bling and Harvesting Tool. But, there’s one more style quest pack owners can own. Once Week 4’s challenges come around on May 25, players will be to collect all 28 Level Up Tokens in order to add the golden style to the Omega Knight skin. However, all uncompleted weekly challenges from this pack will expire on June 3, giving players a short window to unlock these exclusive cosmetics.

Related: Where to collect the Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2