Where to collect the Level Up Token on an island east of Sanctuary in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With so many tokens to discover in Fortnite’s Omega Knight quests, players are bound to have trouble chasing after a few. One of the toughest to find during Week 1 is a token that is only said to be located on an island east of Sanctuary. Any veteran of the battle royale already knows there’s an assortment of islands in this direction and scrambling through each would take numerous matches. Luckily, here’s exactly where you can find this collectible.

This Level Up Token is actually set on the island to the east of the Mighty Monument landmark and features one outpost building along with a fishing dock. The item should be spotted at the center of the island in front of its set of rifts. There is also a boat you can use nearby for a safe getaway into the next circle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As this token is one of seven in Week 1’s quests, you can run into more near named locations, like Greasy Grove, Tilted Towers, and The Joneses. After all seven are found, the game will reward you the Knight’s Torment Back Bling. For the three weeks that follow, more challenges will become available each Wednesday in order for you to collect Omega Knight’s Harvesting Tool and golden styles for all three cosmetics in the bundle.

