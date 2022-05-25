Where to collect the Level Up Token south of The Joneses in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The fourth week of Level Up Token quests has gone live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and that means players can finally obtain the golden style for the almighty Omega Knight. Of course, all 28 Level Up Tokens will need to be collected to unlock this glimmering outfit, including the one that is set far south of The Joneses POI. It may be one of few tokens that could take multiple matches to discover, but here’s exactly where you should be headed to find it and boost your Battle Pass level.

Despite the directions given, you will want to actually travel over to the east side of Condo Canyon to begin this search. The easiest method of running into the Level Up Token is by first taking the dirt trail in the top-right corner of the location and then heading north once the path splits. This should lead you to an abandoned shack with three stone figures circled around it. Once there, you can find this token floating underneath the legs of the shack. If you’re still without loot at this point, it is also worth climbing to the roof of the shack as a chest is hiding within it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Keep in mind, those just beginning this lengthy pack of quests have much to unlock on their journey of finding all 28 Level Up Tokens. Aside from Omega Knight’s golden style, the pack also gives you the opportunity to own his Knight’s Torment Harvesting Tool and Back Bling, along with their own Aurum Eques golden styles. These challenges are currently scheduled to expire on June 3, the end date for Chapter 3 Season 2, meaning players only have a short window of time to unlock these exclusive cosmetics.