Where to collect the Level Up Token southwest of Rocky Reels in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Omega Knight Quest Pack has finally arrived to give owners the opportunity to collect seven more Level Up Tokens and even one gorgeous, new cosmetic. Of this new set of tokens, there may not be one as difficult to pick up as the token southwest of Rocky Reels. This desert area is filled with several landmarks and structures to search through. To ensure you don’t waste away countless matches, here’s where you can collect this hidden item.

To begin, players will need to visit the top of the Arid Acres landmark. This location is essentially the massive rock structure set between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels and can be next to impossible to climb onto. So, we advise players to head to the path below the structure’s arch and zip up one of its two ascenders. Once on top, the token can then be found sitting by a campfire on the south side of the structure.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With all 28 Level Up Tokens now available to find, those who complete the pack in its entirety will net Omega Knight’s all-golden Aurum Eques skin style. However, players just starting these quests do have much more to look forward to with the challenges also rewarding Omega Knight’s dedicated Back Bling, Harvesting Tool, and their own Aurum Eques styles. The Level Up Tokens can also lead to several Battle Stars for you to spend on Battle Pass cosmetics, such as Doctor Strange, The Origin, and all of the bonus rewards. Any challenges left uncompleted will disappear at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 on June 3, so pack owners should be acting fast to get their money’s worth.