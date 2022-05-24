Where to cut power to control panels inside Command Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the Doomsday Keycards in-hand, players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will now need to complete the Resistance quest of taking over Command Cavern from the IO Forces by cutting its power. The only problem is that its power is controlled by three well-hidden panels that are tucked behind the smallest nooks and crannies of the POI. Here’s where to find all three control panels and begin your power grab on Command Cavern.

Firstly, it is important to note that each panel is inside of Command Cavern’s mountain, mainly near the IO Force’s large headquarters building. Once you’ve discovered each, you’ll simply need to shoot or hack at it with your Harvesting Tool to destroy it and cut its power. Most importantly, each control panel can only be found by taking the vents inside of Command Cavern. You can find each of these vents and their control panel locations below.

All Command Cavern control panel locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Control Panel #1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For the first control panel, head to the left side of the cave where there is a mobile drill and a small HQ building nearby. Beyond the building’s first floor entrance, there is a vent on the right side of the wall you can go through until you’re met by the panel.

Control Panel #2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second panel can then be found in on the top floor of the main Headquarters building in the center of the cavern. Before going up to the stairs that leads to the HQ’s balcony, there is a vent on the right which leads to a small control room and the next panel.

Related: How to get the Rail Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Control Panel #3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Directly after leaving this second vent, head down the stairs that lead to the headquarter’s back exit. You’ll then want to turn to the right and enter the nearby room that holds a collection of bunk beds. You can then take the vent set in the front right corner of the room until you’ve run into the very last control panel. After all three panels are destroyed, the quest should then reward you with 23,000 XP and another mission which has you setting up a Device Uplink in Command Cavern.