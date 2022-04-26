Where to deploy Laser Target Designators in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

For the final task in Week 6’s Resistance questline for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Seven faction member The Origin will challenge players to place Laser Target Designators in particular areas to help train Resistance recruits. It certainly sounds like one of the easier quests yet, but finding the designators’ exact drop spots may take multiple matches to do.

When hunting for the Laser Target Designators drop locations, you’ll want to keep an eye out for holograms that take the shape of a designator. These indicate where the designators should be set, so simply interact with the hologram to place each down. Thankfully, each of these are not too far from each other, as they can be found near Command Cavern, The Fortress, and Loot Lake.

All Laser Target Designator locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Target Designator #1 : The first designator should be set near the bridge between Command Cavern and Logjam Lumberyard. Before taking the bridge north, you can find its hologram behind a pair of boulders to the left of the road.

: The first designator should be set near the bridge between Command Cavern and Logjam Lumberyard. Before taking the bridge north, you can find its hologram behind a pair of boulders to the left of the road. Target Designator #2 : You should then travel just south of The Fortress, where there are three RVs fenced in near Loot Lake. This hologram can be discovered sitting behind these fences.

: You should then travel just south of The Fortress, where there are three RVs fenced in near Loot Lake. This hologram can be discovered sitting behind these fences. Target Designator #3: For the final designator, you will have to go to the right side of Loot Lake. North of its river, there is a small brick building on top of hill. This designator’s hologram is located next to the building, between a set of trees.

Related: Two more Street Fighter characters announced for Fortnite, with some snazzy skins for them