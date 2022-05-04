Where to destroy a white filling cabinet and collect files in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It certainly seems like the evil Imagined Order faction is very close to being defeated in Fortnite’s Resistance questline. However, there are still two locations the army has under control: Command Cavern and The Fortress. So, during Week 7, you’ll be helping Jonesy try to infiltrate Command Cavern by finding his credentials in filing cabinets across the map. Here’s where to discover each cabinet and how you can grab its materials.

As shown below, filing cabinets are mainly kept in the top-left corner of the map, but only one will be needed to complete the quest. We advise players head for the cabinet set north of The Fortress, as the others are quite small and can be a pain to spot. You should then attack one of these filing cabinets, either by gun or pickaxe, to have it dispense the files Jonesy needs. Once the files are picked, you will earn an extra 23,000 XP and a new Uplink quest. All cabinet locations can be found marked and detailed below.

All white cabinet locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Cabinet #1 : One is set west of Logjam Lumberyard and can be found next to shipwrecked boats near the coast.

: One is set west of Logjam Lumberyard and can be found next to shipwrecked boats near the coast. Cabinet #2 : Another is on the north side of Logjam Lumberyard’s lake. It is located in between the water and a small campfire.

: Another is on the north side of Logjam Lumberyard’s lake. It is located in between the water and a small campfire. Cabinet #3: Lastly, you can discover the largest cabinet just meters north of The Fortress’ drill. It is placed on the right side of a broken down RV.

Related: Why can you not claim the Beach Jules skin in Fortnite? Answered