Where to farm Guardian and Destruction Stone Fragments in Lost Ark

Upgrading your gear is one of the keys to progressing in Lost Ark, but to do it you need to collect plenty of materials. Once you get to the late game sections, some of the best materials you can gather are the Destruction and Guardian Stone Fragments that can be used to upgrade gear. Since many of the endgame content requires a high Item Level to access, you’ll want to gather these materials as quickly as possible.

If you’re looking for the best way to farm Destruction Stone Fragments and Guardians Stone Fragments, then there are a few ways to farm them. The quickest and most reliable way to get these materials is to engage in the late-game content known as Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids. While some players have reported that the rewards for these dungeons might have been reduced, they are still the best way to get these valuable resources.

How to farm Destruction and Guardian Stone Fragments in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Guardian and Destruction Stone Fragments are key crafting materials to collect in Lost Ark. Guardian Stone Fragments are used to upgrade armor, while Destruction Stone Fragments are used to upgrade weapons and they both can be obtained by taking part in the daily Chaos Dungeon events. These can be accessed by visiting most major settlements and accessing the portal in the center of town. For example, Vern Castle has its portals at the point marked on the above map.

Each time you participate in a Chaos Dungeon, you’ll receive some of these Stone Fragments. Similarly, you can also take part in the daily Guardian Raid events which will drop both Destruction and Guardian Stone Fragments for you to collect. There are several tiers of these events in the game, with higher tier instances offering greater challenges and greater rewards.

These events are the best ways to farm Destruction and Guardian Stone Fragments in Lost Ark as they are the two events that are guaranteed to drop the materials by the end. Players can also receive them as part of the daily login bonuses or as part of the potential rewards for completing quests in the game, but these ways are inconsistent and will take longer to gather the same rewards.