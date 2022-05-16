Where to find a wagon full of wheat in Prideholme in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is full of quests that will send you searching far and wide for different objectives, but they aren’t the only tasks you’ll be given in your journey across Arkesia. If you’re looking to complete everything in your Adventurer’s Tome, then you’ll be off on a shopping trip to try to collect plenty of cooking ingredients from cities across the map. One of them, Regria’s Wheat Bread, requires a specific set of items that can be tough to track down.

One of these items is a Giant Wheat Sack, which can be found in a wagon full of wheat in Prideholme. It seems like it shouldn’t be too difficult to track down something as specific as a Giant Wheat Sack, but if you’re not sure where to look, it can send players going in circles for hours. If you’re struggling to find it, here is its exact location.

Wagon full of wheat location in Prideholme

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The good news for everyone looking to complete this task is that it won’t cost you anything to get your hands on the Giant Wheat Sack you need. In fact, you can get as much as you want by heading to Prideholme in the Rethramis region of Lost Ark. This city is home to several quests, but if you head to the very south edge of it, you’ll spot a large wagon. If you’re having trouble finding it, just head to the spot marked on the above map.

The wagon will be near the southwest corner of the map, right against the border of the city. In front of it, you’ll spot an interactable point where you can grab a Giant Wheat Sack. The good news is that you don’t have to just take one; you can take as many of these items as you like, allowing you to make as many of Regria’s Wheat Bread as you like.