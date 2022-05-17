Where to find all Golden Seeds in Ainsel River — Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

The Golden Seeds within Elden Ring are a vital resource, allowing players to add more flasks per Grace-visit than otherwise possible. As far as regions go, Ainsel River is thankfully a simple jaunt-through with two seeds that can be picked up while completing other content in the region.

Ainsel River

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ainsel River is an underground region within Elden Ring which, as is tradition, hosts a wide variety of things that can kill Tarnished. While only two Golden Seeds are available here, and players can technically get into Ainsel River earlier in the title than Altus Plateau, for example, these two Golden Seeds cannot be gotten until halfway through Ranni’s quest chain. Still, it’s worthwhile to work through the initial stage of Ainsel River in order to grab the first map, which notes the initial locations of Ainsel River and will help guide players

Work through Ranni the Witch’s questline until Starscourge Radahn is eliminated, and the Ainsel River proper will open up. Once returning by Waygate, found by following the Ranni questline, players will be teleported to an area that ultimately opens up the rest of the dire Ainsel River.

Seed 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After Waygating into Ainsel proper, there’s only one way forward. Follow the river northwest, and you’ll end up traipsing through Nokstella, the Eternal City. Mind the enemies that are massive balls with their extremely high poise, and work your way through; you’ll happen upon this Golden Seed at the base of a tree naturally, after completing a mini-boss within a chapel located west-southwest of the seed location marked on the map.

Move southwest to continue on Ranni’s questline, and to grab the second and final seed.

Seed 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After moving south-southwest through an entire lake of Scarlet Rot, which is just as fun as it sounds, players will note a Lost Grace site on a bridge perpendicular to adjoined walkways. Move towards the Grace and activate it, and look downwards: more Scarlet Rot, and quite a few Lesser Kindred of Rot. Your ultimate goal here, unfortunately, is to walk through the Scarlet Rot towards the bottom of the waterfall.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This will spawn an Ulcerated Tree Spirit — a typical fight made far more deadly by Scarlet Rot and Kindreds. Clear an area on the platform southwest of the waterfall, and bait the Tree Spirit here for your best chance of success. Ensuring that Preserving Boluses are equipped next to health flasks can help mitigate time spent switching between the two, and you’ll need both for this fight.