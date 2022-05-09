Where to find all Golden Seeds in Altus Plateau- Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

As packed as Liurnia is in terms of content, somehow Altus Plateau manages to elevate the play of Elden Ring to the next level. Whether it’s the wide variety of biomes located in this region, a slew of tough-as-nails bosses eager to pummel the Tarnished into a pulp, or merely the astonishing sights that continue to awe players well into late-game, Altus Plateau is a region that shows Elden Ring in its prime.

The plateau, being as diverse as it is, bodes well for Golden Seed seekers: it hosts the largest number of Golden Seeds in a single province, at eleven. While most are beneath Golden Trees, players would do well to recall that sometimes, finding a Golden Seed takes a bit more doing.

Altus Plateau

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The pacing of the eleven seeds within Altus Plateau is quick, but can be difficult. It depends if players want to work through all of the content that they come across while grabbing the seeds in this region. If just the seeds are desired, you’ll still want decent HP, as there are two Ulcerated Tree Spirit fights for their Seeds, but grabbing all seeds is far quicker than the map implies.

Seed 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Located on the western part of Mount Gelmir, the first seed for this region. To get here, players will need to either rush past the Fallingstar Beast boss or defeat it. On the western side of the crater will be a stone jutting skywards — leap onto the stone, and across the chasm onto Mount Gelmir proper.

Watch for a swarm of enemies near the base that can stack onto you and juggle you to death. Again, either deal with them or rush past (plausible if you’re riding Torrent) to reach the golden tree, and the Golden Seed which lies beneath.

Seed 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Seed 2 is in a deep valley that separates Mount Gelmir from central Altus; from Erdtree-Gazing Hill, move north and cut west just south of the Wyndham Ruins. Once the cliff opens up on the north, move into the defilade and keep an eye on the left cliff wall for this Golden Seed.

Seed 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next four seeds are relatively in a straight line, so players would do well to start at Seed 3 . This seed is just east of Erdtree-Gazing Hill’s Lost Grace, and typically one of the first found within Altus.

Seed 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After grabbing Seed 3, make a straight line east. The tree is just northwest of Altus Junction Grace.

Seed 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From Seed 4, move north-northeast along the path, taking you deep into lush woods and scarlet flowers. This tree is just a bit north west of the Minor Erdtree to the south, guarded by the Wormface boss.

If you’re seeing golden sunflowers, you’re too far south by about 100 meters.

Seed 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The screenshots betray players, here: this Golden Seed, immediately east of Golden Seed 5, can be an absolute headache to grab. Just a bit southeast of this tree is a line of trebuchets that will consistently barrage players trying to grab this seed, accompanied by a few enemies that will come in squads. Players should either try to dive into the defensive line to remove the trebuchet operators, or use a charm such as the Concealing Veil to minimize drawn aggro.

Seed 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If players stay on the path and move southeast from Seed 6, this seed is at the first roundabout as the Tarnished nears the Royal Capital of Leyndell. Note that Margit (round 2) is on this path, and will begin attacking Tarnished on the path. The fight is optional — players can dash past with Torrent, but the loot makes it worth considering with a Viridian Amber Medallion+1 and 16.8k runes.

Seed 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From Seed 7, move southwest along the road on the outskirts of Leyndell to the next roundabout — the tree in the middle is difficult to miss. A twin-blade gargoyle will drop halfway between the two points of Seed 7 and Seed 8. The fight can be frustrating due to elevation differences, but don’t bring the fight off the road: a slew of minor enemies to the east can muddle the fight.

Seed 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From Seed 8, move south until you see an encampment. Move close enough to the palisade surrounding the encampment, and an Ulcerated Tree Spirit will spawn. This fight can be difficult primarily due to how many obstacles will interfere with your movement. Positioning will win this fight for the Tarnished, and net players yet another Golden Seed.

Seed 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Since players just killed the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, they should be ready to take on another one. Move northwest from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, and hug the right side of the walkway.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hop down into the field, and begin moving toward the seemingly abandoned house tucked into the corner. An Ulcerated Tree Spirit will spawn, and eliminating this one will net a Golden Seed.

Seed 11

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After grabbing Seed 10, teleport back to the Avenue Balcony Grace and work your way to the northwestern end. You’ll see a wing-like structure to the southwest: clamber onto it and move to the wall that it juts from, and leap down on the left side. Players will run into a new Site of Grace, called West Capital Rampart.

A Golden Seed sits beneath a tree just southwest, on the path. Take care: its held by a litany of beasts that can juggle players to death. Either dash in and grab it, then try to escape, or work slowly and methodically through the spawn. Trying a mixture of both will result in an unceremonious death.