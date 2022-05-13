Where to find all Golden Seeds in Caelid – Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

Not many Tarnished would be blamed for spending less time in Elden Ring exploring Caelid than other regions. With Scarlet Rot being coupled with frustrating enemies, the less time spent here, the better.

Still, there are a few unique concepts , quests, and characters within the region that make exploring it worthwhile.

Caelid

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Caelid is the region of Scarlet Rot. Many enemies inflict a DoT onto players, and being inflicted with the Rot itself can spell a quick demise if there isn’t time to eat the necessary supplements. Caelid is ripe for exploration, however, and players would be wise to visit once they’ve tired of Altus Plateau. Just make sure you keep the Preserving Boluses ready.

Seed 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first Golden Seed of Caelid is out in the open, but the nearby massive crows can be a frustrating endeavor. Just southwest of an open crow nest, this Golden Seed is sitting beneath a tree. Mind the crows while moving to this tree, else grabbing the seed can become nigh impossible without a drawn out battle.

Seed 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Golden Seed is in the northern part of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. While many enemies here can be dodged, Tarnished would be wise to light the three candles on the roofs of the city, as a form of multitasking. This Golden Seed is sitting in a south-facing courtyard, and offers a nice view of the candle locations.

Seed 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Just southeast of the Bestial Sanctum, getting to this seed is the hard part. Coming from the south means taking on a fierce Flying Dragon Greyll on the bridge, while from the Sanctum itself means fighting a Black Blade Kindred. Whichever poison you opt for, win the fight and take the Golden Seed as recompense.

Seed 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final seed of Caelid is actually within a dungeon called the War-Dead Catacombs, hidden against a cliff near the shoreline. Complete the quest to eliminate Starscourge Radahn, and then mount Torrent and head north to the cliff. This dungeon is relatively quick — the final boss is a Putrid Tree Spirit, offering the final Golden Seed of the region once eliminated.