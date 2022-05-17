Where to find all Golden Seeds in Crumbling Farum Azula — Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

The Crumbling Farum Azula is a bizarre region within Elden Ring, seemingly bearing witness to the dissolution of the Lands Between entirely. Reachable only after eliminating the Fire Giant, and thus setting the Erdtree alight, the Farum Azula is a realm which even the most hardened of Tarnished will be tested again, and again.

Though we’re really just here for the Golden Seeds. All two of them.

Crumbling Farum Azula

Farum Azula is in the sky, focused around constant tornados. While the land itself has clearly been torn asunder, this doesn’t stop a litany of enemies standing against the Tarnished at every turn. Players will generally work clockwise around the cylindrical map, although you would be wise to always keep an eye out on hidden passages that will allow players to move counter-clockwise, typically leading to elusive treasures.

Seed 1

Looks can be misleading — this Golden Seed is actually above the Godskin Duo. Once you finally eliminate the quarrelsome pair, rest at the Grace and move north. From there, you’ll want to eventually buttonhook left and find a Stonesword gargoyle. Take the lift up, activate the new Grace, and this Golden Seed should be in sight shortly thereafter.

With this Golden Seed comes a slew of enemies, however — Tarnished would be wise to move slowly, and eliminate the enemies piecemeal to ensure they aren’t surrounded. The frustrations can come twice as often, as these enemies will resurrect once downed, and their companions will swarm the player to try to block them from stopping the resurrection. Think before you engage, and get as much intelligence as possible before committing to a fight.

Seed 2

Comparatively, this Golden Seed is difficult to miss. Continue around Farum Azula in a clockwise manner, and you’ll eventually start getting swarmed by birds. These are frustrating enemies, as the camera lock-on struggles to keep them in sight and melee specialists will similarly struggle to get a hit on them. Move down the path towards the dragon, casting spells on the path near the Tarnished.

The dragon doesn’t have full HP: get in close and put an end to its shenanigans before doubling northeast. Hop onto the roof, eliminate some more birds, and grab the final Golden Seed of Farum Azula with blessed ease.